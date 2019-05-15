  • WCCO 4On Air

Izaich Mardis (credit: Brooklyn Park Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Brooklyn Park police are asking for the public’s help to find Izaich Mardis, a 12-year-old boy who has gone missing.

Mardis has a distinct gap in his front teeth, and a scar on the back of his head. He stands 4-feet-10-inches tall and weighs 84 pounds.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray hooded sweatshirt with the word “Beast” printed three times in greenish-yellow.

Police say he ran away from his foster home. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Brooklyn Park Police at 763-493-8222.