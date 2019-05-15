  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting that left a boy with grave injuries.

According to police, on Tuesday at 9:20 p.m., Minneapolis police received a Shot Spotter activation on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North. While responding, police learned a person was shot.

Upon arrival, police rendered aid to a boy who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. He was then taken to North Memorial Health Hospital with grave injuries, police said.

Officers canvassed the scene and the Minneapolis Crime Lab responded.

There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

