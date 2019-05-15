Comments
(credit: Colin Lane/Luckypeach.com)
Emily Parent, the registered dietitian for Coborn’s grocery stores and CobornsDelivers shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
MEDITERRANEAN FENNEL SALAD
Makes 6 servings
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 cup fresh lemon juice
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 2 teaspoons dried tarragon
- 1/4 cup chopped Italian parsley
- 2 (6-ounce) cans tuna in water drained
- 1 small head fennel, chopped
- 2 ribs celery, chopped
- 1/2 of a small red onion, chopped (about 1 cup)
- 1 pound mixed greens (romaine, butter lettuce, radicchio, and arugula) or spring mix
Preparation
- Using a whisk combine the olive oil, lemon juice, salt, pepper, tarragon, and parsley in a medium bowl.
- In a separate bowl, add tuna, fennel, celery, and onion.
- To the tuna, add half of the vinaigrette.
- In a large bowl toss the mixed greens with the remaining dressing.
- Top with the tuna salad.
FENNEL PASTA WITH KALE PESTO
Serves 4
Ingredients
- 3 tablespoons EVOO
- ½ red onion, thinly sliced
- 2 fennel bulbs, thinly sliced
- 2 tsp minced garlic
- 2 pinches red pepper flakes
- 16 ounces dry pasta of choice
- 1 jar Freak Flag Foods Super Kale Pesto
Preparation
- Put a large pot of well-salted water on to boil.
- Heat the olive oil in a large frying pan over low heat. Add the onion and cook gently for 5 minutes, or until the onions are beginning to soften.
- Turn up the heat to medium, add the sliced fennel, and saute gently for an additional 6-8 minutes or until the fennel is tender and slightly caramelized. Add the garlic and red pepper flakes and continue to cook, stirring frequently, for another minute or two. Turn off the heat.
- When the fennel is almost cooked, add the pasta to the pan of boiling water and cook until al dente.
- Drain the pasta (reserving 1/2 cup of cooking water) and toss with the onion and fennel mixture in the pan–adding pasta water if necessary.
- Add kale pesto and combine.
- Top with Parmesan cheese if desired.
DARK CHOCOLATE SEA SALT BROWNIES
Serves 12
Ingredients
- ¾ cup black beans, rinsed and drained
- ½ cup light EVOO
- 2 eggs
- ¼ unsweetened dark cocoa powder
- 2/3 cup sugar
- 1 tsp instant coffee
- 1 tsp vanilla
- ½ cup mini chocolate chips, divided
- 1/3 whole wheat white flour
- ½ tsp baking powder
- ½ tsp salt
- Pinch of flaky sea salt for topping
Preparation
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 9 by 9-inch square baking pan.
- In a blender, puree the beans with the oil.
- To the blender, add the eggs, cocoa, sugar, coffee, vanilla, and half chocolate chips (melted).
- Blend on medium-high until smooth.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.
- Add dry ingredients to the blender and pulse until just incorporated.
- Stir in the remaining chocolate chips.
- Pour into the prepared pan.
- Bake until the surface looks somewhat matte around the edges and still a bit shiny in the middle, about 20 minutes. Let cool at least 15 minutes before cutting and removing from the pan.
- Top with a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.