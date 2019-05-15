  • WCCO 4On Air

Train Hits Car

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say a man was killed early Wednesday morning after his vehicle was struck by a train.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m in the 3400 block of U.S Highway 10.

According to the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, witnesses reported seeing a four-door passenger vehicle stuck on the railroad tracks and the driver rocking back and forth trying to get his vehicle free.

The driver had turned west from Highway 10 onto a dirt road that is the driveway to a private residence. Officials say there are no stop arms at the driveway railroad crossing.

According to the sheriff’s office, one of the vehicle’s front wheels went off the concrete slab and became stuck between the tracks. They say the train was traveling westbound at 50 mph and was unable to stop in time before hitting the driver.

The vehicle reportedly burst into flames after it was struck by the train.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

No additional information is available at this time.

