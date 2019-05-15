



1. Khao Hom Thai

Looking to uncover all that Windom Park has to offer? Get to know this Minneapolis neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Thai to an Ecuador and Colombia restaurant. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Windom Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is Thai spot Khao Hom Thai. Located at 2411 Central Ave. NE, it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 247 reviews on Yelp.

Khao Hom Thai offers a menu of chicken pad thai, Thai fried rice, Thai chicken wings, stir fry, seafood and more.

2. The Mill Northeast

Next up is New American spot The Mill Northeast, situated at 1851 Central Ave. NE. With four stars out of 206 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Try dishes like the Equadorian Baked Eggs with two eggs, spicy adobo black beans, queso fresco, white cheddar, avocado creme, salsa verde and roasted chevre potatoes. Expect sandwiches, main entrees and more, plus side items and appetizers that range from truffle fries to mussels.

3. Football Pizza

Venues and event space and caterer spot Football Pizza, which offers pizza and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 2339 Central Ave. NE, four stars out of 152 reviews.

Choose from a menu of pizzas, sandwiches, salads, sides and more. Order specialty pizzas like the Mediterranean with green peppers, onions, mozzarella cheese, feta cheese and chicken. There are also other options like gyros and kebabs.

4. Que Viet Village House One

Que Viet Village House One, a Chinese and Vietnamese spot, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 111 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2211 Johnson St. NE to see for yourself.

Que Viet Village House One provides an assortment of Chinese and Vietnamese dishes that range from pho and pork banh mi to hot and spicy chicken.

5. La Colonia Restaurant

Check out La Colonia Restaurant, which has earned four stars out of 87 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Colombian spot at 2205 Central Ave. NE.

La Colonia Restaurant serves a menu of Ecuador and Colombia cuisine. Try the Bandeja Paisa with grilled top sirloin, rice, cracklings, fried egg, beans, Colombian sausage, corn cake avocado and plantain.