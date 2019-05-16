



There are thousands of stories tucked away in the Brookdale Library, but Associate Librarian Patrick Guddal has a story of his own to tell.

The melanoma survivor wrote a letter to his former self about the things he wishes he would have known when he was diagnosed with stage three cancer nearly three years ago:

“Dear Patrick,

Even though you come from a large family of medicine, you’re blindsided. They said cancer.

You need to fully accept the diagnosis to stay clear-headed. Think of all the things you take for granted: raking leaves, your job as a librarian, a crappy round of golf. You’re no professional, but playing the drums, piano and guitar is what fuels your spirit.

Learn as much as you can in order to participate with your care team. Rely on reputable and up-to-date sources, and definitely avoid “Dr. Google.”

Discover that the most important element in your emotional and psychological well-being is human connection You need to connect with others in the same situation as you. They’ll be your teachers in how to live with this new reality. You will realize the most important principle they teach you is hope.

I know this is all a lot to take in but one day in the future you’ll have a smile on your face.

With Love,

Me.”

Guddal’s intimate letter is now part of a national campaign called “With Love, Me.”

“It’s a pretty vulnerable place to talk about those things in front of a camera,” said Guddal.

The new patient awareness campaign presented by Merck’s Your Cancer Game Plan features a series of heartfelt letters written by caregivers and cancer survivors to their newly diagnosed selves and other caregivers, addressing what they wish they had known when their cancer journeys began.

After multiple procedures to cut out the melanoma and remove 81 of Guddal’s lymph nodes, the cancer has been gone for nearly three years. He is now focusing on advocacy work and is trying to form a non-profit focused on K-12 prevention education.

View more letters like Guddal’s at Your Cancer Game Plan.