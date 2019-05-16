Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Twin Cities members of the Minnesota Nurses Association intend to hold informational pickets, taking their contract issues to their employers on May 23 and May 29.
Thursday is the last day of scheduled bargaining for a new contract between nurses and hospitals, but no agreements have been made to be sent for voting by MNA members.
Nurses say they have felt their voices are going unheard, and are calling for changes in workplace safety, staffing, wages and benefits. Nurses and hospitals have been bargaining for a new contract since March.
The nurses’ contracts with each hospital system expire on May 31, and hospitals have not responded to requests for more negotiation dates.