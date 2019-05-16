Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you eat out quite often or do you eat most of your meals at home?
(Image Credit: Thinkstock)
A new survey shows that people who eat out, tend to eat out quite often.
According to the survey, 56 percent say they dine at a restaurant, get take out or have a meal delivered 2 to 3 times a week.
Fully 10 percent said they eat out 4 to 6 times a week, and 6 percent said they eat out everyday.