MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Festival season unofficially kicks off in Minnesota with these annual spring events. WCCO This Morning has details on what to do if you are Workin’ for the Weekend.
It’s the largest open art studio tour in the country. Art-a-Whirl is this weekend in Northeast Minneapolis. Artwork of nearly 800 artists in every medium is featured at more than 60 locations, including studio buildings, art galleries, homes, storefronts, and local businesses. Art-a-Whirl is free and open to the public.
Stuff your face with delicious food at ValleyFair this weekend. It’s throwing a Food Truck Fest Saturday and Sunday. Choose between grilled cheese, BBQ, ice cream and more. The trucks will be at Valleyfair all day so you can enjoy breakfast, lunch, and dinner during your visit to the park.
Or, head to the North Loop for the neighborhood’s annual Food Truck Fair. This Fair takes place Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will also be music and a beer garden.
Finally, it’ll be an inspirational morning at Target Field. The Heart Walk is Saturday morning. Celebrate the lives of those lost from heart disease and stroke while raising money for life-saving research. The walk’s lengths to choose from are 1 or 3 miles. The opening ceremony is at 8:30 a.m.