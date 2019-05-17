  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNo Exit!
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Erin Hassanzadeh
Filed Under:Burnsville Police Department, Erin Hassanzadeh, Local TV, Tanya Schwartz

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Burnsville Police Department has a new chief. Tanya Schwartz is the only woman to ever hold the position.

Schwartz has been working at the Burnsville Police Department her entire policing career, but her historic appointment as the first female chief follows a series of trailblazing accomplishments.

“It’s still sort of sinking in,” Schwartz said.

Her picture will soon hang on the wall at police headquarters next to the six male chiefs who came before her.

“I’m proud of that, but I also worked really hard. It wasn’t just about my gender, it was about putting the hard work in and having people who were also helping me along the way,” Schwartz said.

Right now, 16 of the 75 sworn officers in Burnsville are women. Chief Schwartz would like to see more.

“We always want to try to be representative of our community and I think we can always get better at that,” Schwartz said.

She started as a cadet at the department 23 years ago but quickly moved up the ranks becoming the first female sergeant and captain in Burnsville history.

While she doesn’t see herself as a trailblazer, this historic appointment speaks for itself.

“If this helps other women and girls feel like, ‘Yeah, I can do that job,’ then I’m all for that,” Schwartz said.

Schwartz will officially be sworn in at the end of May.

Erin Hassanzadeh

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.