MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after two people were injured in a head-on collision in Sauk Rapids Township.
The crash happened Wednesday night along the 800 block of 35th Street Northeast at about 9:30 p.m.
Police said that a Mazda pickup truck and a Saturn coupe were found with significant front-end damage, with the Saturn partially in the ditch nearby.
Both drivers were extricated from their vehicles and taken to the hospital with what investigators termed serious injuries.
The truck was driven by 57-year-old Lonnie Noponen, of Sartell, and the other vehicle was driven by a 16-year-old girl not identified by name.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.