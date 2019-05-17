MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died early Wednesday when his vehicle was struck by a train in Sherburne County.
Authorities have identified the man as 39-year-old Brian John Watson of St. Cloud.
Witnesses reported seeing a vehicle stuck on railroad tracks in the 3400 block of Highway 10 with the driver inside rocking back and forth, trying to get the car off the tracks. Authorities say the crash happened around 2:45 a.m.
Watson had turned west from Highway 10 onto a dirt road driveway to a private residence. There are no stop arms at the railroad crossing. When the vehicle passed over the tracks, one of its front tires went off a concrete slab and became stuck, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office said.
The train sounded its horn but could not stop before hitting the vehicle. Watson’s car then burst into flames.