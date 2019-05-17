MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A structural engineer has determined that the building that most recently housed Lola’s on the Lake is “unsalvageable” and will need to be torn down after an overnight fire earlier this week.
The building, adjacent to Bde Maka Ska, caught on fire at about 4 a.m. Thursday. It took crews less than a half hour to put the flames out, but the damage was done.
The pavilion opened in 1930. Long before Lola On The Lake existed, the restaurant was known as Tin Fish for more than a decade. Lola On The Lake just opened for the summer season earlier this month.
The building will be torn down once an insurance assessment and investigation is complete.
“First and foremost, we’re grateful no one was injured in the fire. We’re all sad at the damage to the beautiful building but park staff are working diligently to make sure that folks’ enjoyment of Bde Maka Ska is not interrupted,” Brad Bourn, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board president, said.
WCCO’s radar shows that there was cloud-to-ground lightning detected around the time the fire broke out, but firefighters aren’t ruling out anything.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.