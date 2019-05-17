Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Beginning August, buses will replace four METRO Green Line trips running between 2 and 4 a.m. on weeknights, Metro Transit announced Friday. 24-hour service will remain on Fridays and Saturdays. The change comes after rider surveys showed fewer people used the Green Line during these nighttime and early-morning hours, Metro Transit said.
Wes Kooistra, Metro Transit general manager, said the buses will operate just as frequently as the Green Line trains, and they will stop near each Green Line station.
Metro Transit said allowing the trains to be used as overnight shelter or housing replacements is “an unnacceptable option for people who need affordable housing, shelter, or other support.” Kooistra said they are working closely with the Interagency Council on Homelessness to respond to this issue.
The company also said most U.S. light rails break service during overnight hours for maintenance, and the Los Angeles Metro is the only other provider offering 24-hour weekday light rail service.