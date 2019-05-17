MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — 38-year-old Martavis Shawn Demar James of Champlin was convicted guilty Friday for the robbery and attempted robbery of 10 Twin Cities businesses. After a four-day federal trial, James was convicted of eight counts of Hobbs Act Robbery and two counts of Attempted Hobbs Act Robbery, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.
Between March and June 2018, James robbed and attempted to rob businesses in Anoka, Hennepin, and Ramsey Counties, the office said. He robbed multiple CVS Pharmacy stores in the metropolitan area, a Coon Rapids Dollar Tree, and a Blaine BigLots.
“Over the course of several weeks, Mr. James carried out a brazen crime wave across the Twin Cities, targeting businesses in densely populated areas and robbing employees at gunpoint,” said MacDonald.
“Under the Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative, I have dedicated significant resources to pursuing violent criminals and combating gun-related violent crime such as this. When it comes to protecting our communities, we will not relent.”
On June 1, 2018, James drove to a CVS store in Eden Prairie not knowing he was being followed by law enforcement, according to the Attorney’s Office. Law enforcement agents, officers, and CVS security agents locked the store’s front doors before James arrived. James was unable to enter the store, went back to his vehicle, and was apprehended by law enforcement, the office said.
During the successful robberies, James wore a black hooded coat, a black mask, and gloves. He would point a firearm at store employees and demand access to the safe, the office said. James had ordered employees to put the cash in his duffel bag before fleeing.
Investigations were conducted by various local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.