Highway 36, Interstate 694, Rain Storms, Washington County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The rain storms expected over the weekend are causing construction crews to postpone their closure of Highway 36.

The stretch of highway from Century Avenue to Interstate 694 was scheduled to close over the weekend. The work designed to enhance user safety and mobility on Hadley interchange will continue thereafter, and the work to extend Highway 36’s corridor will also continue.

Replacement of storm sewers will likely be rescheduled to June, according to Washington County. These projects’ improvements will include a new bridge, interchange ramps, pedestrian enhancements and more.

