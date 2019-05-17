  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says he will enter an alcohol treatment program after announcing last week he was taking a medical leave of absence.

“I am determined to reclaim my health and, barring any unforeseen issues, my goal is to return to work by no later than mid-June,” Freeman said in a statement.

A week ago, Freeman said he was going to begin a medical leave of several weeks to deal with health issues. On Friday, he said he has been evaluated for alcohol issues by a licensed assessor.

“With the love and support of my family, I am entering a well-respected treatment program beginning Monday,” Freeman said.

Freeman says medication, stress reduction and sleep have stabilized his blood pressure. He is asking for privacy as he focuses on treatment.

“It was good news but I still have work to do,” Freeman said.

Freeman’s leave of absence closely followed the historic conviction of former Minneapolis Police Officer Mohammad Noor.

The county attorney’s office said that chief deputies David Brown and Lolita Ulloa would be in charge of the office during the interim period.

“In the meantime, everyone should have the same faith I have in the excellent staff and strong management of the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office to carry on the important work in my absence,” Freeman said.

