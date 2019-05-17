Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The feline who became an internet sensation beginning in 2012 due to her grumpy look has passed away.
According to her family, “Grumpy Cat” died from complications from a urinary tract infection on Tuesday, May 14.
“Her spirit will continue to live on through her fans everywhere,” a statement on Grumpy Cat’s official Twitter page said.
Grumpy Cat visited the Minnesota State Fair in 2013 for the Internet Cat Video show – and made a stop at the WCCO booth.
