MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the search continues for a vulnerable adult who went missing from his residence earlier this month.
Julian Daniel Decoux has been a resident of an adult foster care home in Canosia Township for several years. He was last seen outside his home the afternoon of May 5.
Despite an even more expansive search involving canines and aerial drone technology, Decoux has not been found.
On Friday, authorities reported that both the Minnesota State Patrol and Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection have assisted in the search for Decoux.
Authorities say Decoux has eloped from the house before, but has never been gone for this amount of time.
Decoux was last seen wearing a bright green winter hat, an orange hooded sweatshirt, a black vest, black pants and new grey tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division in Duluth at 218-336-4350.