2019 Session, Democrats, DFL, GOP, Republicans

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Minnesota Senate is prepared to pass a measure to prevent a state government shutdown if legislative leaders and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz can’t agree on a budget deal.

Senate Republicans launched the gambit Thursday evening as talks bogged down among the governor and leaders of the Senate GOP and House Democratic majorities. Senate Finance Committee Chair Julie Rosen said the talks were at “somewhat of an impasse.”

It appears increasingly unlikely that lawmakers can pass their major budget bills before Monday night’s adjournment deadline, which means the governor would have to call a special session at some point to finish the work.

Sen. Roger Chamberlain describes his “lights on” bill as an insurance policy for when the current budget runs out June 30.

Senate Democrats say it’s premature.

