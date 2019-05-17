  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMMeghan and Harry Plus One
    8:00 PMNo Exit!
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Ten
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Aitkin County, Car Crash, Kim Ann Dunn, Local TV

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — 59-year-old Kim Ann Dunn of Remer died in an Aitkin County car crash Thursday afternoon, the Minnesota State Patrol said. Two vehicles collided at Highway 200 and Aitkin County Road 10 around 1:30 p.m.

Dunn’s 2007 Dodge Caravan collided with a 2015 Ford F350, the patrol said. Both vehicles’ airbags deployed, and the cars came to a stop in a ditch south of the intersection.

The other driver, a 47-year-old male from Zimmerman, was treated at Grand Itasca Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Dunn was not taken to a hospital, according to the report.

Patrol said road conditions were dry, no alcohol was involved, and both drivers were wearing seat belts.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.