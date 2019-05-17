Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — 59-year-old Kim Ann Dunn of Remer died in an Aitkin County car crash Thursday afternoon, the Minnesota State Patrol said. Two vehicles collided at Highway 200 and Aitkin County Road 10 around 1:30 p.m.
Dunn’s 2007 Dodge Caravan collided with a 2015 Ford F350, the patrol said. Both vehicles’ airbags deployed, and the cars came to a stop in a ditch south of the intersection.
The other driver, a 47-year-old male from Zimmerman, was treated at Grand Itasca Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. Dunn was not taken to a hospital, according to the report.
Patrol said road conditions were dry, no alcohol was involved, and both drivers were wearing seat belts.