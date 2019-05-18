  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Doors Open Minneapolis is giving people the opportunity to explore buildings that offer glimpses of the city’s past and future.

The free program provides a look at significant venues, including Hennepin Theatre Trust, Basilica of St. Mary, the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis, the IDS Center and Pillsbury A Mill Underground.

This is Doors Open’s first year.

“You’re going to get behind-the-scenes access to some of the most extraordinary buildings that we have in our city. You know that building that you walk by or that you drive by on a very regular basis but you’ve never really seen what’s behind the curtain? Well, now is your opportunity peak behind it,” Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said.

Doors Open Minneapolis is back Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

