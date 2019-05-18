Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in downtown Minneapolis that sent two men to the hospital.
Officers were called at about 3 a.m. to the intersection of 10th Street and Marquette Avenue — near the Hilton Minneapolis hotel and WCCO-TV — on a report of multiple shots fire. They arrived to find no one at the scene, but discovered several shell casings.
Police later learned of two men who showed up at Hennepin Healthcare hospital with gunshot wounds that are likely connected to the crime scene. Investigators say the men are not cooperating with law enforcement. The investigation is on-going.