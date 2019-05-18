Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – With heavy rain expected in coming days, the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District is advising Minnesotans of the potential for localized flooding.
Officials say water levels are already high across the watershed. The District expects the water elevation of Lake Minnetonka to climb to 930 feet, making it impossible for the District to control discharge into Minnehaha Creek.
Flooding is possible in areas along Minnehaha Creek.
According to the Minnesota DNR State Climatology office, 2013-2018 finished as the wettest six-year period on record.
Hennepin County Emergency Management has issued the following warnings when dealing with flooded areas:
- Do not walk through moving water.
- Six inches of moving water can make you fall. If you have to walk in water, walk where the water is not moving.
- Do not drive into flooded areas – if you can’t see the road you cannot be sure the road is still completely intact.
For up-to-date water levels in the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District, visit their website.