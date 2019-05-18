  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PM2019 PGA Championship
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Minnesota House, Minnesota Senate, Minnesota State Capitol, Tim Walz

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature has reconvened with no budget deal in sight. Monday night’s adjournment deadline is coming up fast and talk is growing of the need for a special session.

More closed-door talks are expected Saturday among Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and leaders of the Senate Republican and House Democratic majorities. The conference committees negotiating the final budget bills are still waiting for the marching orders they need to finish drafting their legislation, and it will become increasingly harder as time goes on to complete those bills and vote on them without a special session.

The Senate was poised to vote Saturday on a “lights on” bill to keep state government running at current funding levels if there’s no deal by the time the current budget runs out June 30.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.