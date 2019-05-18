MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Though most of the state won’t see severe weather this weekend, Minnesotans can expect to be socked in by rain.
Continue to keep umbrellas handy throughout the majority of Sunday.
WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says there is also the potential for snow Sunday in the Duluth/Arrowhead Region of the state. Cities in that area could see a couple inches of slushy snow.
Isolated thunderstorms to the southeast are expected to hit the state Saturday night. As we head into midnight Saturday, the rain threat will travel north. Wind and cold temperatures will accompany the precipitation, with high temperatures in the Twin Cities reaching the 40s Sunday and dropping throughout the day.
Within 48 hours, the metro area could see anywhere from an inch or so to 2 inches of rain. Monday is expected to be dry and quiet, but more rounds of rain in coming days will make for a rather wet work week.
Severe weather threats for Saturday night going into Sunday are in the lowest threat category, just clipping the southeast portion of the state.