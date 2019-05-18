



– An 8-year-old girl is using her love of art to help save her favorite animal.

“They’re part of my family to me,” said Natalie Shultz, of Stillwater.

Natalie is obsessed with polar bears. She can tell you everything you need to know about them.

“Their skin is black because the black attracts sun so then they’re warm,” she said.

A documentary at the Science Museum changed her passion into action.

“There is not a lot of ice for them to survive in, so I thought maybe I could help them,” Natalie said.

Natalie has always had a knack for art. Last fall, she told her friends she wanted to make and sell art to raise money to help polar bears. They told their friends who told some more. It took them several months, but now they have close to 200 paintings, drawings and pottery ready to sell.

“With each person that said ‘Oh, tell me more,’ they were so excited so we just let her lead,” said Erika Schultz, Natalie’s mom.

On Sunday, Natalie, her family and friends will host more than 150 people for the art sale with 100% of the proceeds going to the World Wildlife Foundation.

Natalie’s long-term goal?

“I want to work at Como Zoo because they have two polar bears there and I’d like to work with other animals, too,” she said.

At only 8 years old, she’s well on her way.