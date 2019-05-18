



— There are two big events in the city of Minneapolis this weekend that are planning to still go on, rain or shine.

Art-A-Whirl is largest open art studio tour in the country, and it never cancels because of rain.

There are many indoor studios, and most people just bring umbrellas and ponchos. But there are a couple of races, both Saturday and Sunday, that are hoping for clearer skies.

Kids still ran the Twin Cities Kids Cross Country Fun Run, even though it was cold, windy and slightly raining. Normally, runs don’t cancel just for rain, but they will cancel for lighting.

Twin Cities in Motion puts on the event, and organizers like Virginia Brophy Achman have been watching the weather all week.

“We start monitoring the forecast a week out. And we are in contact directly with the National Weather Service, and this morning at 5:30 we had a call and checked in with them. We understood what the anticipated weather would be so we just planned around it,” Brophy Achman said.

Those plans included holding the set up off for a couple of hours, but the race still started on time. Twin Cities in Motion also has a big race on Sunday.

About 3,000 runners are signed up for the Women Run the Cities race, which will start at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday. Organizers expect the race will go on, even it will be a little rainy.