  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMHope in the Wild
    11:00 AMPaid Program
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered a lot of ground in this week’s WCCO Saturday Morning show. Here are links for more information.

“Truth Worth Telling” – A new book by Scott Pelley

The Vikings Begin at American Swedish Institute

Doors Open Minneapolis

DeRusha Eats: St. Paul Meat Shop

Walk-Talk-Connect

Matilda at Children’s Theater Company

Skyline Mini Golf at Walker Art Center

Running of the Bulldogs at Canterbury Park

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.