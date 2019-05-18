Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered a lot of ground in this week’s WCCO Saturday Morning show. Here are links for more information.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Jennifer Mayerle and Mike Augustyniak covered a lot of ground in this week’s WCCO Saturday Morning show. Here are links for more information.
“Truth Worth Telling” – A new book by Scott Pelley
The Vikings Begin at American Swedish Institute
DeRusha Eats: St. Paul Meat Shop
Matilda at Children’s Theater Company
Skyline Mini Golf at Walker Art Center
Running of the Bulldogs at Canterbury Park