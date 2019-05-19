Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people were injured and another was critically hurt Sunday night when a vehicle crashed into a Minneapolis bus shelter. The driver is in custody.
Shortly after 8:30 p.m., the vehicle was traveling westbound on Lake Street when it crashed into a bus shelter at the intersection of 22nd Avenue South.
Two of the people injured were in the bus shelter at the time of the crash. One of them has critical injuries and the other suffered non-life threatening injuries.
A passenger in the vehicle that crashed was also injured. The extent of the passenger’s injuries is unknown, but they were taken to the hospital.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCCO for more details as they become available.