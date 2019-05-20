MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Metropolitan Council has released community-level preliminary population estimates for 2018, and they show growing population throughout the Twin Cities region, especially within the urban and suburban areas.
In connection with this growth, vacancy rates are decreasing while housing prices and rental rates are increasing within the region.
“Steady growth is a sign of our diverse and competitive economy and livable cities,” said Metropolitan Council Chair Nora Slawik. “But the challenge remains of ensuring housing, and housing that’s affordable, is available to all families who want to make this their home and place of work.”
The region’s growth breaks down into thirds consisting of urban center communities (Minneapolis and St. Paul), urban and suburban communities (such as Brooklyn Park and Maplewood), and suburban edge and emerging suburban edge communities (like Chanhassen and Woodbury).
Data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s current population survey indicates that the vacancy rates of this region are at their lowest ever since the early 2000s.