  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Metropolitan Council


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Metropolitan Council has released community-level preliminary population estimates for 2018, and they show growing population throughout the Twin Cities region, especially within the urban and suburban areas.

In connection with this growth, vacancy rates are decreasing while housing prices and rental rates are increasing within the region.

“Steady growth is a sign of our diverse and competitive economy and livable cities,” said Metropolitan Council Chair Nora Slawik. “But the challenge remains of ensuring housing, and housing that’s affordable, is available to all families who want to make this their home and place of work.”

(credit: Metropolitan Council)

The region’s growth breaks down into thirds consisting of urban center communities (Minneapolis and St. Paul), urban and suburban communities (such as Brooklyn Park and Maplewood), and suburban edge and emerging suburban edge communities (like Chanhassen and Woodbury).

TC Region Growth

(credit: Metropolitan Council)

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s current population survey indicates that the vacancy rates of this region are at their lowest ever since the early 2000s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.