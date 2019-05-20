Filed Under:Gov. Tim Walz, Special Session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota legislators are wrapping up their big budget bills as the midnight adjournment deadline approaches, with a special session planned for later this week so they can finish approving a two-year budget.

Gov. Tim Walz, Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman announced the framework of the budget deal Sunday night. It calls for a budget of around $48 billion, about a 6% increase from the current budget. They told their House-Senate conference committees to finish negotiating the details Monday.

The House and Senate on Sunday night also passed a package of elder care reforms. The bill creates a framework for licensing assisted living facilities and other safeguards to protect older and vulnerable adults, including the right of assisted-living residents to install monitoring cameras.

Comments
  1. Tim Neumann says:
    May 20, 2019 at 11:07 am

    More fleecing of the taxpayers because they cannot get their work done within the mandated time. Now they will collect per diem and overtime pay tp come to a half-ass resolution.

    Reply

