ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota legislators are wrapping up their big budget bills as the midnight adjournment deadline approaches, with a special session planned for later this week so they can finish approving a two-year budget.
Gov. Tim Walz, Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman announced the framework of the budget deal Sunday night. It calls for a budget of around $48 billion, about a 6% increase from the current budget. They told their House-Senate conference committees to finish negotiating the details Monday.
The House and Senate on Sunday night also passed a package of elder care reforms. The bill creates a framework for licensing assisted living facilities and other safeguards to protect older and vulnerable adults, including the right of assisted-living residents to install monitoring cameras.
More fleecing of the taxpayers because they cannot get their work done within the mandated time. Now they will collect per diem and overtime pay tp come to a half-ass resolution.