ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Minnesota lawmakers have reached a tentative agreement on the state budget, but the deal came together too late to pass in the regular session, forcing a special session.

But Gov. Tim Walz, a former high school football coach, counts it as “on time.”

“This is just an overtime period. That’s all this is to get finished. So we are on time,” Walz said.

The deal does not include a gas tax hike for transportation, but it does include a health care provider tax to pay for state health programs.

Classrooms get a 2% per year funding boost, and there’s a middle-class income tax cut – the first in 20 years.

An upbeat Gov. Walz made a surprise Monday morning visit to the WCCO-TV Capitol offices. He says he wanted to prove Minnesota is not like Washington.

“I think it’s huge for Minnesota. It’s a big deal,” Walz said. “I think in a time of dysfunction, this should be the norm. I think many people who are old enough to remember when this kind of thing was the norm. It’s been a decade.”

Next comes the hard part – putting the bills together and convincing lawmakers to vote for some things they don’t support.

“Sometimes we are just a long ways apart. Eventually, you just have to jump to the middle, and that’s not easy to do. Nobody likes that, but that’s what has to happen,” said Sen. Paul Gazelka, Republican Majority Leader.

Not everyone is happy. House Minority Republicans say they’ll fight the health care provider fee, which they say is a tax increase.

“Minnesotans send us here to do what is right, not always what is easy. Sometimes compromise sounds good, but half of a bad deal is still a bad deal,” said Rep. Kurt Daudt, Republican Minority Leader.

The legislature adjourns its regular session at midnight Monday night, but many lawmakers will be working out details of different budget bills for the next few days. Lawmakers will call a one-day special session for Thursday.