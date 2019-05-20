MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It has been a dreary spring, but that means you likely won’t have to worry about a certain insect bothering you over Memorial Day Weekend.

Mosquitoes aren’t hatching quickly this year despite the high amounts of rainfall and snowmelt Minnesotans have experienced.

Some quality family time outdoors at Johanna Lake in Arden Hills is welcomed for Miranda Wright, but even a visit to a playground can seriously bug her if mosquitoes are there also.

“It’s when they bite me. I have allergic reactions so they get huge, puffy and it itches,” she said.

Fortunately for her, the air is mostly clear of the pesky insect, even though a wet spring has created several murky opportunities for mosquitoes to flourish.

“The good news is it’s been relatively cool, so that means that the mosquitoes are taking their time developing,” said Mike McLean of the Metro Mosquito Control District.

The bug is stuck in its larvae stage a little longer than expected thanks to the chilly start to the season, according to McLean.

“If we got a spell of 80-85 degree days and really warm nights, then maybe that would ramp things up a little bit quicker,” McLean said.

So far this year, McLean said staff have treated about 30,000 acres of mosquito breeding habitat, like floodwaters, but people can also do their part to slow the insect’s annual debut.

“You got to get rid of the water, that’s really what it is. The old wading pool that’s sitting behind the garage, the couple of old tires that you don’t know quite what to do with,” he said.

Wright’s focus right now is the approaching holiday since her family is going on a camping trip.

“We’ll be outdoors the whole weekend,” she said.

Needless to say, she’s hoping it’s mosquito bite-free.

“Keep the mosquito repellent handy. You probably won’t need it for Memorial Day Weekend but you’ll probably need it not too long after that,” McLean said.

If you have tires lying around your home or in your neighborhood you’d like to get rid of, Metro Mosquito Control will remove them. Just call 651-645-3149.