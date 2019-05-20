Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says there was a fatal accident between a pedestrian and a train Monday morning.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred on 85th Avenue Northwest in Coon Rapids, near the northwestern edge of Springbrook Nature Center.
According to a representative of BNSF Railway Company, “an Amtrak train struck a person on the tracks, not at a street crossing. All train traffic is stopped while personnel respond.”
The incident has caused delays to the Northstar Commuter Rail.
Details are limited and this is a developing story, so check back for more.