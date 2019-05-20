  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMWCCO Mid-Morning
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coon Rapids, Fatal Train Incident, Pedestrian Killed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says there was a fatal accident between a pedestrian and a train Monday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident occurred on 85th Avenue Northwest in Coon Rapids, near the northwestern edge of Springbrook Nature Center.

According to a representative of BNSF Railway Company, “an Amtrak train struck a person on the tracks, not at a street crossing. All train traffic is stopped while personnel respond.”

The incident has caused delays to the Northstar Commuter Rail.

Details are limited and this is a developing story, so check back for more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.