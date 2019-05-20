  • WCCO 4On Air

(credit: Thinkstock)

Chef Mauricio Legorreta from Cantina Laredo at Mall of America shared this spicy salsa recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

How to make Cantina Laredo’s Secret Spicy Salsa:
3 Habaneros, 3 Garlic cloves, 3 Jalapenos/Serranos, 1 tsp. of cayenne pepper, 1 1/2 limes juiced, 2 Medium tomatillos no husk, 1/2 white medium onion, 1/3 cup of cilantro, Kosher salt to taste

Blend all ingredients except for Cilantro and salt, once blended to desired consistency, add cilantro and salt — just mix do not blend anymore — taste for salt and add more if needed.

