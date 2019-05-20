(credit: Thinkstock)

TUSCAN GOURMET GORGONZOLA BURGERS

1 ⅓ lbs. Akaushi ground chuck
½ cup crumbled Gorgonzola cheese
4 Kowalski’s Pretzel Buns, split horizontally and lightly toasted
– toppings: Prosciutto Crisps, baby arugula and Divina Fig Spread, to taste

Using clean hands, form beef into 4 hamburger patties. Grill burgers over high heat, covered, until done (about 4 min. per side for medium doneness), turning once. Top evenly with cheese after turning. Remove from heat; let stand for 3-5 min., loosely covered with foil, before serving. Serve on buns with desired toppings.

Serves 4.

TASTY TIP
Find a recipe for Prosciutto Crisps on our website at http://www.kowalskis.com.

Find It!
Find Divina Fig Spread in the Deli Department.

BEER: Surly Furious has plenty of flavor to stand up to this epicurean burger. This local, reddish-amber IPA is very hoppy and citrusy with a caramel backbone.

