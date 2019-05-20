Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Isanti County say a 74-year-old man died in a house fire on Saturday.
According to the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office, the fire was reported around 6:18 p.m. at a home on the 5600 block of 263rd Avenue NE.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered a house fire and a male deceased inside the home. The victim was identified as 74-year-old Lawrence Tuma.
Officials say upon further investigation it appears that the elderly man had tried to light a cigarette while oxygen was in use in his home which caused a flash fire.
According to the sheriff’s office, the victim died from smoke inhalation.
The fire remains under investigation.