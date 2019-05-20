  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:FSIS, Recalls, USDA


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Vienna Beef announced Saturday that they are recalling over 2,000 pounds of beef frank links because of concerns they may be contaminated with metal.

The recall affects food that was shipped to Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.

The company said that the recall was for their skinless beef frankfurters.

(credit: Jupiter Images)

There have been no reports of any reactions from the consumption of the hot dogs, however, anyone with health questions or concerns was urged to contact their primary care provider.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is expected to post the retail distribution list.

