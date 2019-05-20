  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Ap, Local TV, Republican legislative leaders, Tony Evers, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The latest on Gov. Tony Evers and Republican legislative leaders (all times local):

1 p.m.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has this to say on whether Republican legislative leaders are sexist: “You connect the dots.”

Evers spokeswoman on Saturday accused Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald of refusing to negotiate with the governor’s chief of staff because she is a woman.

Evers initially declined to answer questions about it Monday, but later put out a statement. He says that only Vos and Fitzgerald “can say why they won’t work with the women who are leading my office.”

Evers says he has asked Republicans to work with his staff the same way they did with former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s staff.

Evers says, “They know how to work with my staff and are choosing not to. So, this is clearly a departure from past practice. You connect the dots.”

——

10:36 a.m.

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is refusing to say whether he agrees with his spokeswoman’s claims that Republican legislative leaders won’t negotiate with his chief of staff because she is a woman.

Evers dodged the question Monday at a news conference where he appeared to support a Democratic automatic voting registration bill.

Evers says he was only going to talk about the bill, which would automatically register voters when they receive or renew their driver’s license or state ID cards.

When asked if he thinks Republicans should talk with his chief of staff Maggie Gau about the voter registration bill, Evers says “I believe they should be able to talk with Maggie Gau on voting rights, absolutely.”

Evers’ spokeswoman on Saturday said Republican legislative leaders won’t work with Gau. Republicans dismissed the charge as “asinine” and “clueless.”

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.