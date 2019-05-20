MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After decades of relying on coal to fuel its electrical production, Xcel Energy says no more.
The utility this morning has announced it will retire its last two coal burning power plants a decade earlier than planned. Those plants are Becker’s Sherco and the Allen S. King plant in Bayport.
By 2030, Xcel will make all its power from a combination of nuclear, wind, solar and natural gas.
“This is a significant step forward as we are on track to reduce carbon emissions more than 80% by 2030 and transform the way we deliver energy to our customers,” Xcel Energy president Chris Clark said.
Three years from now Xcel will complete its largest wind expansion, producing a third of the company’s power production.
If approved by the Public Utilities Commission, the plan will result in an 80-percent reduction in total carbon emissions.