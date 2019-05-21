Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Andover and Oak Grove Fire Department crews used CPR on a pair of twin fawns stuck in water, the Andover Fire Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The fawns were trapped in water in Oak Grove, the department said.
(Credit: Andover Fire Department)
CPR classes are offered at the Red Cross and Twin Cities HeartCert, among other organizations.