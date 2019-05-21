MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As high school seniors go from figuring out where they’re going to college, to figuring out how they’ll pay for it, many juggle math equations balancing loans, savings, and scholarship opportunities.
Most scholarship applications close before summer, but here are a few that are still open:
The Nurse Corps Scholarship Program covers tuition, books, and a monthly stipend for students enrolled in anything from an associate’s degree to a master’s. It’s available for nursing students located and learning nationwide. The deadline is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Some scholarships are more Minnesota-focused. The state’s Office of Higher Education has a Child Care Grant available for students who have children 12 years old and younger and need help paying for childcare while they’re in school. Students can apply through their college, available every semester. The Child Care Grant awards recipients up to $5,200 per child per academic year.
The Quatrefoil Library in South Minneapolis has a brand new scholarship available. It is one of the oldest LGBTQ libraries in the country and is giving out $1,000 to LGBTQ students attending college in Minnesota. That is open until July 1.
The Hertz Community Scholarship Program is only open to seven metro areas nationwide—including the Twin Cities. It’s selected based on need and overall performance—grades, leadership skills, and personal stories. Hertz awards students $2,500 and the deadline is June 6.