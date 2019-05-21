MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Residents in Hugo are being alerted by authorities after a loaded handgun was lost near an elementary school Monday morning.
According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened near the area of Oneka Elementary.
Near the school but not on school property, the owner of the firearm set the holstered handgun on the roof of his car while putting his belongings inside the car. He then departed, forgetting that his gun was on the roof.
Authorities say the man traveled up until the area of Highway 35 and Highway 96 before remembering. By then, the gun was missing.
Despite an extensive search that included a K-9 officer, authorities have been unable to locate the handgun.
“The vehicle traveled Emmit to Education north to Heritage Pkwy west to Elmcrest south to Main St and then west to I35 south. The vehicle was never on school property and all students should have been in school by the time of the incident as it happened after 0910 hours,” the sheriff’s office said.