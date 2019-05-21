Comments
(credit: Jupiter Images)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — How much easier would life be if you could drop your kids off at daycare, right at work? It’s a benefit more companies are considering to attract employees.
One of those companies is Pepsi’s headquarters in Purchase, New York.
Around 70 kids attend Pep-Start, and do yoga, play with blocks, and do arts and crafts.
The program isn’t free, but because Pepsi takes care of overheard costs like rent, heat and electricity, it’s less expensive than a stand-alone daycare.
Other companies like Home Depot, Mercedes and Starbucks also offer daycare services.
Best Buy offers a low-cost back up child care benefit.