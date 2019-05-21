Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Carver County say an 8-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with burns after a water heater explosion Sunday.
According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Sunday at around 8 p.m. to a residence on the 400 block of Santa Fe Trail in Chanhassen on a report of a water heater explosion.
When they arrived, deputies found an 8-year-old boy with scalding injuries. Deputies also learned the boy had been playing in the utility room with a sibling when he hid behind the water heater.
An inspection of the utility room discovered a broken off pressure relief valve.
The boy, identified as Simon Cox, was taken to Hennepin Healthcare by ambulance with burns, the severity of which is unknown.