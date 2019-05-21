MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams have responded to and are actively working an incident in Chisago City Tuesday morning.
According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, an area around Matthew Drive and Sportsman Drive is closed off.
The sheriff’s office has been in contact with the Chisago Lakes School District and the Chisago Lakes Bus Garage.
Lakes Area police say they received information around 2:30 a.m. of a suicidal person with a firearm intending to harm himself. Since then, police have had sporadic contact with the person.
Police are keeping the area clear and negotiators are trying to reach him. Police say he is the only person in the residence and no one is in immediate danger.
This is a developing story, so check back for the latest.
For immediate help if you are in a crisis, call the toll-free National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. All calls are confidential.