MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Red Wing police say a suspect is barricaded in a residence Tuesday morning after a shooting that left a victim injured.
According to police, officers responded at 2:30 a.m. to a call involving a shooting near Hallstrom Dr. and Twin Bluff Road.
There, a victim was located and airlifted to Rochester Mayo where their condition is unknown.
“For the safety of citizens in that area, a Code Red went out to the neighborhood asking them to stay indoors,” police said.
Police officers are now surveilling the parameter of the residence where they believe the shooting suspect is barricaded.
Police say the following intersections are blocked and ask people avoid the following areas:
– Hallstrom Dr., Twin Bluff Road, and Spruce Dr.
– Audrey Ave and Hallstrom Dr.
– Burton St. and Twin Bluff Road.
– Lidberg St. and West Ave.
– Lidberg St. and Spruce Dr.
Students who normally walk through any of these areas should be driven around the detour.