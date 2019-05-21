Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Last week’s weather provided a great four and a half day stretch of crop planting for Minnesota farmers, said the USDA. But with cooler than average state temperatures, crops aren’t emerging as well as in previous years.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Last week’s weather provided a great four and a half day stretch of crop planting for Minnesota farmers, said the USDA. But with cooler than average state temperatures, crops aren’t emerging as well as in previous years.
The USDA says only 56% of Minnesota’s corn was planted– and 10 days behind the five-year average. This compares to the five-year average of planting 83% of the corn.
Just six percent of the corn has emerged, and it appeared two weeks later than normal, according to USDA’s Minnesota Crop Progress and Condition report.
Similar trends were seen in soybean, spring wheat, oat, barley, bean and sunflower progress. Sugarbeets, on the other hand, were 90% planted, one day ahead of last year and two days ahead of the average, the report said.
The USDA said Minnesota topsoil and subsoil moisture was mostly either adequate or too wet during the last two weeks.