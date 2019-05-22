Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A male body was found Thursday in Canosia Township about two miles west of the group home Julian Decoux was last seen at, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says. The Sheriff’s Office believes the remains are likely Decoux’s, who went missing Sunday, May 5. The office says positive identification will be determined by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.
Foul play is not suspected, the office says, and the case remains under investigation.
