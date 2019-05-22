Filed Under:Canosia Township, Julian Decoux, Local TV, Missing Man


MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A male body was found Thursday in Canosia Township about two miles west of the group home Julian Decoux was last seen at, the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says. The Sheriff’s Office believes the remains are likely Decoux’s, who went missing Sunday, May 5. The office says positive identification will be determined by the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

Foul play is not suspected, the office says, and the case remains under investigation.

SEE ALSO: Search Continues For Missing 34-Year-Old From Canosia Township

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.